GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $34,934,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,135. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.68. 21,346,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,946,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.