GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $10.73 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $15.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,314.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,513. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,606.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,750.83.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

