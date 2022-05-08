Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Shares of GNL opened at $13.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -1,066.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

