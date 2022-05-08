Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.
Shares of GNL opened at $13.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -1,066.60%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.
About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
