Global Endowment Management LP Has $14.70 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,196,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $118.18. 4,995,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,501,395. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.74 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

