Global Endowment Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance accounts for approximately 1.6% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $22,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 166.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $599.58. 91,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,614. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $543.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.61. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $381.93 and a one year high of $703.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $14.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $1.64. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 EPS for the current year.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.80.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

