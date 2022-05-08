Global Endowment Management LP Buys Shares of 18,660 Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Global Endowment Management LP owned 1.91% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MSCI Argentina ETF alerts:

Shares of ARGT stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.