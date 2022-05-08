Global Endowment Management LP Buys New Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USO. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.13. 5,679,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,741,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.18. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $87.84.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

