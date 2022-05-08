Global Endowment Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,280 KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Global Endowment Management LP owned 0.15% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KGRN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

