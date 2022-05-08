Global Endowment Management LP Acquires 419 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 35.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 507,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.04. 2,961,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

