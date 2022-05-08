Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) will report sales of $14.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.77 million to $14.36 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $13.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $62.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.23 million to $63.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $64.68 million, with estimates ranging from $58.66 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 115.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $414.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 38.57%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

