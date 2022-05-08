Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMPRF. Barclays upgraded Gentera from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gentera from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Gentera alerts:

CMPRF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Gentera has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.