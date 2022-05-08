Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GNCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lowered Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

GNCA opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

