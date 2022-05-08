Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.65.

NYSE:GENI opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 12.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

