Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 107 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 305.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,929,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

LRCX stock opened at $478.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $503.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.26. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $449.50 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

