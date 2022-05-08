Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) PT Raised to CHF 581 at Morgan Stanley

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GBERY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geberit presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $593.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.8132 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

