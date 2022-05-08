Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) to post sales of $97.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.63 million to $143.68 million. Galapagos reported sales of $137.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $485.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.42 million to $639.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $525.31 million, with estimates ranging from $280.17 million to $656.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Get Galapagos alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPG. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Galapagos by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Galapagos by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 279,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,512. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57.

About Galapagos (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.