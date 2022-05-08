Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) to post sales of $97.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.63 million to $143.68 million. Galapagos reported sales of $137.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $485.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.42 million to $639.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $525.31 million, with estimates ranging from $280.17 million to $656.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPG. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.96.
Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 279,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,512. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57.
About Galapagos (Get Rating)
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.