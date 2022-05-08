Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GAIA. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.02 million, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Gaia by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gaia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,521,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

