Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fuwei Films from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of FFHL stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Fuwei Films has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

