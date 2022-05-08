Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 357,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $34.10 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 2.22.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

