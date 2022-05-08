Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,019 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $22,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

