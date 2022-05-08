Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $26.04 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,323 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Globus Medical worth $26,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Globus Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.