Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $19.90 Million Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $19,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average is $82.05.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

