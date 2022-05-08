Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $16.80 Million Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Newmark Group worth $16,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,542,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,622,000 after buying an additional 278,092 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,924,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after buying an additional 339,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after buying an additional 391,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,342,000 after buying an additional 167,074 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,981,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,354,000 after buying an additional 147,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

