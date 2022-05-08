Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,907 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,635,149 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Old National Bancorp worth $29,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ONB opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,117.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.