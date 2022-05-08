Frax Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.63 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $75.72 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,543,308.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.42 or 0.00350208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00193917 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.90 or 0.00550572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00038930 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,240.63 or 1.96816151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,636,719,598 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

