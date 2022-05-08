Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Shares of FRG opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRG shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

