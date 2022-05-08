Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10 to $1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million to $405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.72 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00 to $5.30 EPS.

FOXF stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

