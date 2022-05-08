Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Earnings Results

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fox Factory updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10 to $1.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.00 to $5.30 EPS.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.29. 491,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,168. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 165.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fox Factory by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

