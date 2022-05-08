Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 431,956 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Ford Motor worth $180,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

NYSE:F traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $14.21. 66,622,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,400,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.