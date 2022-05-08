Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Issues Earnings Results

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 428,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,867. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FOCS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

