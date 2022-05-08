Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a £138 ($172.39) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($193.63) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($197.38) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a £159.90 ($199.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($195.80) to £134.50 ($168.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($193.63) to £138 ($172.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £146.53 ($183.05).

LON FLTR opened at GBX 8,500 ($106.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £14.94 billion and a PE ratio of -35.94. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,600 ($94.94) and a 52 week high of £162.75 ($203.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,662.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £104.82.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

