Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Fluor updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.40 EPS.

NYSE FLR opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. Fluor has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,366,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,158 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Fluor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,032,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,338,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fluor by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after buying an additional 269,355 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fluor by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 80,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

