FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $805-825 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.35 million.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.45-15.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $19.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.26. The company had a trading volume of 888,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,788. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $290.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.82.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.