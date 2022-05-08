FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. FLEETCOR Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $15.45-15.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $19.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.26. The stock had a trading volume of 888,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $290.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.60 and its 200-day moving average is $237.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,927,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

