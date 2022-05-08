FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. FLEETCOR Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $15.45-15.75 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $19.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.26. The stock had a trading volume of 888,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $290.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.60 and its 200-day moving average is $237.82.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,927,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
