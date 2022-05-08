FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $224.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $290.14.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

