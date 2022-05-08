Flamingo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.44 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $47.99 million and $12.44 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,039,823.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.39 or 0.00282092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00195268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.78 or 0.00555502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00038831 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,368.55 or 1.98034912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

