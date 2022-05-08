Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

FBC stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.94%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 658,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,638,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 547,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 295.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 395,556 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,017,000 after acquiring an additional 320,770 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

