Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 43.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 434,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $3,615,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.71. 3,347,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,668. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

