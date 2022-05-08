First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $359.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 420,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,800.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 51,314 shares of company stock worth $2,006,573 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.