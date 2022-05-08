First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.