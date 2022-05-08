First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB opened at $113.17 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

