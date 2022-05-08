First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SAP by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in SAP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SAP from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SAP from €152.00 ($160.00) to €142.00 ($149.47) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($109.47) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $96.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.13. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

