First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $340,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,902 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $2,850,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 484,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

