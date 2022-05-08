First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $188.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.62 and a 200 day moving average of $208.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $185.65 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

