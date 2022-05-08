First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock worth $2,966,855 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB opened at $137.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

