First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 56 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,073.00.

In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $2,000.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,027.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,966.30. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

