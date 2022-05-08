First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,442 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

SDG opened at $81.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.48.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.