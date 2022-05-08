Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,463.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,618,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,527,870.14.

Bradley Collier Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, Bradley Collier Bourne bought 25,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,250.00.

Firan Technology Group stock opened at C$2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$61.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.56. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.23 and a 52 week high of C$3.50.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Firan Technology Group from C$3.50 to C$3.20 and set a “n/a” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

