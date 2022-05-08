Financial Review: Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) versus Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Coloplast A/S has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coloplast A/S and Sanara MedTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 1 5 2 0 2.13 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sanara MedTech has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.17%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Sanara MedTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 9.88 $585.21 million $0.30 42.13 Sanara MedTech $24.14 million 7.21 -$7.92 million ($1.08) -20.41

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloplast A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77% Sanara MedTech -32.81% -23.70% -20.83%

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Sanara MedTech on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloplast A/S (Get Rating)

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include bathing and cleansing products, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Coloplast A/S was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in HumlebÃ¦k, Denmark.

About Sanara MedTech (Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. The company also provides HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, it develops FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a single layer sheet of amnion tissue. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

