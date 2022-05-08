Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Posts Earnings Results

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 138.01% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 80,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,981. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $21.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDUS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

